MUMBAI—Sony Entertainment Television’s mythological show “Vighnaharta Ganesha” has been loved by viewers and has been doing well. The show stars Akanksha Puri as Parvati and Malkhan Singh as Lord Shiva, who has become immensely popular. The actor has been gaining a lot of attention for his strong screen presence and, soon, he will be seen stepping into not one but 19 avatars of the great Lord Shiva.
“Vighnaharta Ganesha” is one of the most followed mythological shows, which revolves around the untold stories of Lord Ganesha. While the show has portrayed the life of Lord Ganesha right from his birth, the 19 avatars of Lord Shiva will start with Pipplad, who was the son of Maharshi Dadichi. Dadichi had devoted his entire life to serve Lord Shiva and consequently, the humble Dadichi was blessed to have Pipplad in the form of Shiva as his son.
Another interesting fact is that Lord Ganesha and Ravan played by Paras Chhabra will be seen narrating each story bringing out the nuances, teaching and lessons of each avatar. Talking about the grand entries, Singh said, “It is definitely challenging to play all the 19 avatars, but at the same time, I feel blessed to get an opportunity like this. In order to play each character right, the team and I ensure that the characters are well-researched, as at no given point we would want to portray information that hurts the sentiments of believers. I hope the viewers show the same amount of love and appreciation for the effort that I put in.”
The other avatars are Nandi, Veerbhadr, Bhairav, Ashwatthama, Sharbhavtar, Grihpati, Durvasa, Hanuman, Vrishabh, Yatinath, Krishndarshan, Brahmchaari, Bhikshuvarya, Sureshwar, Kiraat, Sunvartak, Yaksheshwer and Avdhoot.
