MUMBAI—Internet is an overwhelming place and social media has helped millions of followers to have a sneak peek into the lives of their favorite actors even while they are off-work and on exotic vacations.
“URI: The Surgical Strikes” and the sitcom “Sumit Sambhal Lega” actress, singer and anchor Manasi Parekh Gohil is currently holidaying with her family in London, which looks like anniversary celebrations for the couple: Parekh is married to singer Parthiv Gohil.
Parekh has been exploring the city on foot and sharing adorable photos of her daughter Nirvi as they go about visiting amusement parks, fancy restaurants or on a plain shopping spree on her photo-sharing App.
Parekh, who often shares her Yoga and fitness videos wherein her little daughter is often copying her and joining the workout routine, shared another video which probably is the cutest thing you’ll see on the ‘Net today. The little one seems like a seasoned traveler already. The two breaking into a dance on the streets of Piccadilly Circus, joining other locals is indeed very cute!
