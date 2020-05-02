MUMBAI — Last week, it was rumored that the Akshay Kumar biggie “Laxmmi Bomb” would be directly released on Disney+Hotstar, but no one confirmed that. However, with no releases now for at least four months in all, if not more, it is a great idea that at least the small to modest-budgeted films release digitally.
For one, most small films, if made in X crore rupees, need more than that figure for some P& A (publicity and advertising) to make film buffs aware of them. And if X is Rs. 2-3 crore only or even less, the P & A figure can go all the way to more than that figure (that is, 2X or more will be the total investment), which would thus need 4X to break even, when we consider theatrical shares, what the producer receives and distributor profits. And of course the entertainment taxes.
Trade experts thus opine today that it is better to releases such films with a definite if smaller profit by selling them for X+Y to OTT platforms, who then manage their own economics. The producer makes a small profit (Y), the film gets a screen life, and the possibility of money lost by everyone down the chain becomes negligible. This will also help control overcrowding in movies when normalcy returns, as only bigger films will remain to grab screens and shows, and many of them might do well.
And now, buzz is that T-Series is in the final stages of sealing a multi-release deal with Netflix. According to mid-day.com, “The studio has eight to 10 films that are close to the finish line. While the head honchos were in talks with Netflix, Amazon Prime and other OTT platforms for a direct-to-web release, their conversation with Netflix has advanced considerably. Nagraj Manjule’s “Jhund” and Anurag Basu’s “Ludo,” starring Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao and Fatima Sana Shaikh, are among the movies in discussion.”
Since T-Series co-produces most of their films, this obviously means consent from co-producers, and a prior agreement on moneys. T-Series had already produced six films in 2020 before the lockdown, and of them, only three films were biggies. Right now, it is looking at giving out the smaller movies (they were to have a slate of 20 films this year!) to these avenues, as many of the movies are ready or have very little work to be done.
In this seemingly win-win situation, trade analyst Amod Mehra points at the only negative: that such films, minus a theatrical release, cannot be eligible for awards. But between losses and a temporary honor of the kind that never affected the box-office anyway at the best of times, who would really make a foolish and egoistic choice, based on probable wins?
