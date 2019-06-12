MUMBAI—Obsession for clothes is not rare. But Abeer Sufi goes a step ahead by default. Soofi’s look as Sai Baba in Sony Entertainment Television’s “Mere Sai – Shraddha Aur Saburi” is a long, white kurta and a ‘kafni,’ but not many know that he has a collection of 93 identical costumes, claims a channel’s media release.
As Soofi has to shoot in the heat, it makes it difficult for him to be in the same set of clothes for an entire day. Therefore, the production unit have decided to have a collection of identical costumes for his character, so that it is easy for him to change during shoots without getting uncomfortable with the sweat.
Said the actor, “Almost all my scenes are outdoors, and that’s the reason I have to change my costume multiple times a day, for which at least 10 costumes are kept ready on the sets. Therefore, now I have a collection of 93 costumes for Sai Baba’s character.”
Now, this is SOME dress code!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.