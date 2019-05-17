MUMBAI—Sony Entertainment Television’s kids dance reality show “Super Dancer Chapter 3” has immensely talented kids on the show, who never fail to surprise audiences with their grooves and moves. Last weekend, viewers also saw the magic of Mika Singh’s voice on the sets, as one of the many celebrities also come on the show.
While all the contestants were competing to impress Singh with their performances, one among them took Mika’s heart away. Six-year-old Rupsa impressed him with her energy and talent. Rupsa along with her Guru Nishant performed a “lavani” (a Maharashtrian folk dance) on his song from “Simmba.” An impressed Singh went on stage to sing the song himself, and also gave an auspicious cash gift (shagun) to Rupsa for her magnificent performance.
After talking with Rupsa’s mother about her talent and their financial issues, Singh put forward the wish to sponsor her education. Said the singer, “When her mom shared that they come from a background where girls are stereotyped, it really touched my heart because she is a God-gifted child. I want to sponsor her education so that she grows higher and achieve even more.”
