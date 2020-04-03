MUMBAI — With ample time at home, and an ocean of content to choose from, Amazon Prime Video has the perfect guide to shoo away the boredom with a walk down memory lane. After consuming some of the modern-day content, here is a list of some classic shows that will surely make you travel back in time and what better to binge-watch and chill, while you’re home? Check out!
1) “Shaktimaan” - A timeless favorite for one and all, this was the first homegrown superhero drama. “Shaktimaan” received powers from seven gurus who trained and blessed him with Yogic Shakti, which was a natural power. Thus, after leaving his mortal body, he was given a superhuman form to fight against the evil in the world as Shaktimaan. The show ran successfully from 1997 to 2005.
2) “Zabaan Sambhal Ke” - Mohan Bharti teaches Hindi at the National Institute of Language. His students come from all over India and he constantly struggles to correct their understanding and pronunciation of Hindi words. This was one of the best comedy shows of all time and was inspired by the Hollywood show “Mind Your Language.”
3) “Malgudi Days” - A classic without competition! It is a show that touches hearts after over three decades. The story revolves around people living in the small town of Malgudi, leading simple lives. The first episode was aired in September 1986.
4) “Fauji” - Shah Rukh Khan’s wide introduction to the world! Follow new recruits as they begin their training to become commandos in the Indian Army; from the pranks they play on each other, to the punishments they receive from their officers, their daily struggles are shown. The show also marked Khan’s debut on television in 1989 and you can watch this classic all over again.
