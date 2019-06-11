MUMBAI—Known for its ever-increasing bunch of intriguing shows, ALTBalaji, one of India’s leading video streaming services, makes it a point to leave the audience wanting for more. Be it romance, an edge of the seat thriller, a realistic high-school drama or erotica, it would not be wrong to call ALTBalaji, one of the leading video streaming platforms in the country, and the jack-of-all-trades.
Taking their diverse content library a notch further, Ekta Kapoor unveiled the poster of ALTBalaji’s upcoming series “M.O.M.: ‘Mission Over Mars” on her birthday. The power-packed female ensemble has Sakshi Tanwar, Mona Singh, Palomi Ghosh and Nidhi Singh playing pivotal roles.
With successful shows like “Bekaaboo,” “Medically Yourrs,” “Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain Season 2,” “Baarish” and “Apharan,” millions of viewers across the country have been binge-watching their clutter-breaking content. Up next is this all-new web series, a moving story of four lady scientists who aided ISA (Indian Space Agency) to overcome insurmountable technical deficiencies and time pressures to mount the successful Mars Orbiter Mission.
This bold mission was brilliantly executed in a record year and a half, making India the fourth nation to make it to Mars. Playing the lead in the series will be Mona Singh. She will be seen as Moshmi, a scientist at ISA (Indian Space Agency). Moshmi is a warrior and also competitive to the core, who wants to be the best in everything.
Singh said, “I have never played a scientist. And to add to it, I play a Bengali lady in the series, for which I had to work on my dialect too. This was something that was so new to me, plus I had no past references which could be put to use. It was quite a challenge, which was why I wanted to take this up. And coming from Ekta and ALTBalaji, I gladly agreed to be a part of such a different and unique show. Anything that is exciting and challenging is what I enjoy doing the most as an actor.”
Playing a pivotal role also is Sakshi Tanwar. She will be seen as an independent woman scientist, Nandita. Being a disciplined Mission Coordinator, Nandita comes with the attitude of a hard taskmaster, alongside her being a caring mother.
Said Tanwar, “I am overwhelmed that ALTBalaji gave me the character of Nandita Hariprasad. This series reiterates the fact that women today can achieve the impossible and work at any position. I am sure that the viewers will love the series, for its strong-minded characters and women of substance.”
An excited Palomi Ghosh, National award winner in 2015 for he role of a Goan musician in “Nachom-ia-Kumpasar,” said this on Facebook, and reposted an ALTBalaji tweet: “YES to Women of Science!!!! Happy to be part of this special project which celebrates the successful launch of the Mars Orbiter by a team of dedicated women from Indian Space Research Organisation. May the number of women in STEM skyrocket 🚀🤞🏼Watch this ‘space’ for more! 😉
Repost from @altbalaji using @RepostRegramApp - Four Indian Women. One historical Mars mission. A proud moment for the nation. #MissionOverMars streaming soon on ALTBalaji.”
“M.O.M.” is the inspiring story of four women scientists who help ISA overcome insurmountable technical deficiencies to mount the successful Mars Orbiter Mission even as they conquer their own inward imperfections. Showcasing the multi-dimensional lives they lead as wives, daughters, mothers and space scientists, the series focuses on how the four ladies decimate all obstacles, both social and scientific, making India proud.
