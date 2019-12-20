MUMBAI — &TV’s “Kahat Hanuman…Jai Shri Ram”’s shoot has been in full swing. And while the entire cast and crew eagerly await the outcome of the forthcoming show, it seems there is a special member who is super-excited and makes his presence felt in a rather unusual way.
He is none other than a cute little monkey who shows up every time especially when our Bal Hanuman (Ekagrah Srivastava) is shooting. So much so that Srivastava eagerly waits for his special friend to make an appearance, not only to watch the shoot but also to play around with everyone on the sets. He has come to be a good luck charm for the crew.
Whenever the young actor gets into his character, the monkey climbs up the wall and gazes at him lovingly. The monkey has become everyone’s favorite and the crew feeds him in turns with nuts and fruits, especially bananas, which he thoroughly relishes.
Talking about his new friend, Srivastava aka Bal Hanuman says, “This monkey started coming here on the sets and keeps watching me. During break time we play with him and I feed him food that I bring on the set.”
&TV’s show is the captivating tale of Lord Hanuman. An incarnation of the supreme Lord Shiva, Lord Hanuman was created on earth with a certain purpose and potential. Defining this purpose while giving viewers a glimpse of the tale between Lord Shiva and the evil Ravan, the show will narrate the story of Lord Hanuman’s origin. It is set to take the viewers on an interesting mythological journey of how Bal Hanuman eventually emerges as the greatest devotee of Lord Ram and manages to bring a successful end to Ravan’s reign of terror.
