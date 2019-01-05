MUMBAI—Sony SAB’s popular weekday series “Mangalam Dangalam: Kabhi Pyaar, Kabhi Vaar” continues to entertain audiences across India, with its sweet portrayal of a fight between a father and his prospective son-in-law. While Arjun (Karanvir Sharma) and Rumi (Manisha Rawat) continue their efforts of trying to convince each other’s parents for marriage, there is a new twist in their love story.
After a well-wisher’s suggestion, Rumi tries her culinary skills and makes ‘payasam’ to impress Mrs. Kutty (Anita Kulkarni). After enjoying a bowl of it, she develops a severe allergic reaction. Arjun gets angry with Rumi; who is unaware of who added walnuts to the payasam, to which Mrs. Kutty is allergic!
Soon, she finds walnut shells in her father, Sanjeev (Manoj Joshi)’s room and accuses him of playing a cheap trick – which he vehemently denies. Later, Sanjeev finds out that someone is trying to play games in the house; and is making him fall prey to it. Meanwhile, Mrs. Kutty lists out potential names for Rumi to change after marriage, which infuriates Sanjeev. Will Arjun find out about his mother’s plan? Will Rumi be able to save herself from a name-change ritual?
Manisha Rawat, playing Rumi said, “I am thoroughly enjoying playing Rumi and it is always so much fun on the sets. Every day, there are new twists and turns in Arjun’s and Rumi’s love story that add to the excitement. However, amidst all the drama, our viewers are promised loads of fun and laughter.”
