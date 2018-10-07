MUMBAI— MTV unveiled its aggressive content strategy on the back of unscripted original content. The channel has cemented its grasp over young India with 400 million viewers having tuned into the channel and garnering 6 billion watch-minutes on VOOT in the last one year.
Elaborating on the content strategy announcement, Ferzad Palia, Head – Youth, Music and English Entertainment, Viacom18, explained, “MTV is perhaps India’s longest-standing youth entertainment brand. This legacy has evolved through fads, cultural shifts and now even platforms. Over the last year, our TV ratings have doubled, and consumption on VOOT has grown threefold. With fresh, disruptive formats and content innovation at the core of MTV, we are home to the country’s most successful unscripted content through shows like ‘MTV Roadies,’ ‘Splitsvilla,’ ‘Dating in the Dark,’ ‘Troll Police,’ ‘Love School’ et al.”
She added, “As we build the MTV universe even further across platforms through increased interactivity and an enhanced fandom experience, we will also cement our position as India’s leading creator of multi-platform unscripted content.”
The new lineup will open with the fourth season of “India’s Next Top Model,” followed by “Elovator Pitch” and “Ace of Space.” Malaika Arora, Milind Soman, Anusha Dandekar, Dabboo Ratnani and Neeraj Gabba will be mentoring the new crop of fashionistas for “India’s Next Top Model” Season 4.
“Elovator Pitch” is a quirky speed-dating show that will see the return of youth icons Cyrus Sahukar and Gaelyn Mendonca to the MTV content fold. “Ace of Space” is a reality show built on the Darwinian principle of survival of the fittest. MTV has roped in last year’s “Bigg Boss” finalist Vikas Gupta as the ‘mastermind’ who sets the rules of the game.
From appeasing a viewer’s adventure appetite to helping one escape dating failures and even teaching the youth lessons of love, no other brand has epitomized the universe of the young in Indian television like MTV has.
“India’s Next Top Model” Season 4 premiered Oct. 6, “Elovator Pitch” premieres Oct. 12 and “Ace of Space” Oct. 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.