MUMBAI—Sony SAB is set to kick-start 2019 on a high note with its newest show “Band Baja Bandh Darwaza.” This horror-comedy show starring Mukesh Tiwari will take viewers on a roller-coaster ride. Known for brilliant performances in movies, he will now be seen in a new avatar – as a ghost! Tiwari, who plays the character of Sanjeev Sharma, haunts a family for his personal vengeance and to prove that revenge is a dish best served cold.
“Band Baja Bandh Darwaza” is the tale of Sanjeev Sharma, who returns as a ghost in the life of his long-lost love after 25 years. Sanjeev, who was supposed to marry Sarita, but could not because she ran away with her then-boyfriend Chandan Khurana, is back to take revenge and trouble their son instead. Since Sanjeev did not get married and led a life of solitude, he wants to ensure that Sarita and Chandan’s son, Rocky, also lives life by himself.
The show is expected to premiere in 2019 on Sony SAB. Talking about the role, Tiwari said, “I am very excited to explore the genre of horror-comedy. As an actor, I have tried to do unique roles with different shades, and so taking up this show was an easy choice. I’m looking forward to entertaining the audiences with this hilarious new show!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.