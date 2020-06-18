MUMBAI — Twenty composers rewrite history by reinventing each other’s iconic tunes: The 11-episode series will stream on the platform June 20.
Songs evoke memories, stir emotions that are triggered when we hear a particular song and transport you back in time. It could be a happy thought that has you tapping your foot or a nostalgic memory Smule presents “Times of Music” powered by Ace2Three – an MX Original Series that brings viewers a one-of-its-kind music reality chat show, bringing together 20 composers who will rewrite history and reinvent each other’s most celebrated tunes.
Recreating memories with 22 iconic songs, the show’s innovative format will see each episode feature two composers of different eras soak in the philosophy behind the other’s celebrated song and its ethos and interpret it in his own way to create a new rendition.
Imagine Salim-Sulaiman’s version of a Laxmikant-Pyarelal composition (the first episode) or Sachin-Jigar’s take on Euphoria’s cult melodies.
Part storytelling, part tribute and topped with musical genius – this series is hosted by Vishal Dadlani, who will unwrap interesting stories from their lives. The other preeminent duos that audiences will get to witness are Vishal-Shekhar with Bappi Lahiri, Shantanu Moitra with Amaal Mallik, Amit Trivedi with Agnee, Viju Shah – with Mithoon, Rajesh Roshan with Himesh Reshammiya, Anand-Milind with Sajid-Wajid, Kalyanji-Anandji and Ajay-Atul and Indian Ocean with Sneha Khanwalkar.
