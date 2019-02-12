MUMBAI—This trailer speaks for every time that we as a patriarchal society have passed a judgment based on the superficial and not on what actually matters.
Five beautiful girls with five unusual eccentricities and one common problem – being stereotyped! That’s what MX Original Series “Aafat” is all about! MX Player, the world’s largest local video player and leading streaming platform, brings viewers this unabashed web series that is a hilarious yet thought-provoking take on arranged marriages and what society perceives to be “perfect bride” material.
The series stars Chitrashi Rawat, Pushtiie Shakti, Nikita Dutta, Anshul Chauhan, Neelam Sivia, Sidharth Bhardwaj and Seema Pahwa in key roles and is directed by Shanhant Shah. The show streams for free starting Feb. 20 only on MX Player.
“Aafat” is the story of five prospective women who would suit any man on earth, but each of these firebrands has a unique quirk that many believe to be imperfections. Their lives run parallel to each other with a common thread attached – the boy Rohit who they are meeting from a marriage agency. Ayesha (Anshul Chauhan) is a successful voiceover artist, but she’s never waxed her body. Anu (Neelam Sivia) is India’s modern young woman who works as a coder in a multinational company. But, she’s bald!
Faiza (Chitrashri Rawat) has a way with words; she is an aspiring poet but one with really colorful language. Aditi (Pushtiie Shakti) holds an MBA degree and is born with a silver spoon but is overweight. Finally, Titli (Nikita Dutta) is a talented entrepreneur, but her scorecard is flawed as she is a divorcee.
Hairy, bald, abusive, overweight and a divorcee – together they are the”Aafat” for Ricky (Sidharth Bhardwaj)! Watch the series' trailer here.
