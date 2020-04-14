“The series is a mix of thrill, sin, guile and trauma that will definitely leave you wanting more.” Thus spake Vikram Bhatt in the PR material and I hoped that this man, who has made horror and thrillers his fiefdom, was speaking the truth this time after a slew of inanities in the last many years on big and small screens!
Ironically, this film is in the typical mould of Vikram Bhatt’s overcooked web thrillers, short films and series: it has murder, sex, cops, sex, rival cop, sex, illogic, sex… and the most laughable absurdities and inconsistencies in its plotline, such as it is.
And “Plot” is the right word: Bhatt seems to be plotting against the logical audience by hitting them with his usual clumsy brand of visuals, dialogues, “erotica” and more.
Five episodes down the 10-part series, I decided to shut shop and could not stomach it any more. Suraj Kadam (Aryamann Seth) is an ‘honest’ cop due for promotion and marriage. He loses all in a few days. Why? Because he gets sexually and emotionally involved with Natasha Kamra (Suparna Moitra), who is a porn star, if you please, and also the prime suspect in the murder of hotelier Rishabh Mehta.
CBI officer Sapna Biswas (Tithi Raaj) is brought in to solve the high-pressure case and automatically there is deep rivalry between Suraj and her. Here are a few of the highlights of this series:
- Every time Suraj is given a hint that Natasha is helpless, he either leaves everything and goes to her, even getting physically close (despite being weeks away from his own wedding and with cops on patrol outside the house!) or decides that she is completely innocent. Why? Never mind.
- A CCTV footage shows a masked figure entering the premises on the night of the murder but still Natasha is the ONLY suspect. In fact, there is even a line where a character says, ‘No third party came that night!’ suggesting two scriptwriters who wrote independently!
- Natasha lives alone in a palatial double-storied house minus a single domestic servant. Now that’s something we often see in Hindi cinema and on TV. But it is nevertheless laughable.
- There is a ghoul of a doctor (Nishikant Dixit) who sleeps with/forces himself on/sexually abuses everyone from his niece down. And guess what? The niece thus thinks, despite being repulsed by the man’s advances, that her body is good enough only for men’s lust and becomes a porn star!
- The series blurs the lines between a professional porn star (are there any of this level in India?) and a woman who is a prostitute.
- The CBI officer Sapna finds some proof in Natasha’s home, exclaims to herself, ‘Natasha, you are under arrest!’ and we never know what it is. Natasha is arrested and soon freed by Suraj with some evidence from a forensic doctor! But what was the proof that made Sapna arrest her???
Need we gripe more? Bhatt seems to be good at comedy, as the only film of his that I can watch endlessly is his laugh-riot classic, “Awara Pagal Deewana” (2002). Rather than the unintentional farce here, which can be only called inane erotica with dollops of clumsiness, he should attempt straight comedy even in web series.
We would prefer to laugh with his stories than AT them!
Rating: *
Created by: Vikram Bhatt
Directed by: Anupam Santosh Saroj
Written by: Doesn’t matter!
Music: Doesn’t matter!
Starring: Aryamann Seth, Suparna Moitra, Tithi Raj, Vivek Kumar Ghamande, Nishikant Dixit, Hemant Choudhary and others
