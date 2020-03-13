MUMBAI — MX Original Series’ “Bhaukaal” brings viewers a crime drama inspired by true-life events of an IPS officer. Directed by Jatin Wagle and starring Mohit Raina in the lead, this web series is produced for Applause Entertainment by Baweja Movies.
We have so many tales about gangsters who rule the underworld and turf wars that shed innocent blood. But there are only a handful of stories that document the account of honest police officers who go beyond their call of duty to right those wrongs.
This March, MX Player is not only bringing a cutting-edge crime drama but is also bringing a series inspired by an IPS Officer who drastically brought down the organized crime rates in UP in the early 2000s. Raina, who last did “URI – The Surgical Strike” will now play this inspirational real-life hero.
“Bhaukaal” is set in Muzaffarnagar in 2003, which was then better known as the crime capital of India, and the series tells the tale of how one courageous officer goes on a clean-up drive to punish criminals, battles local influential personalities and re-establishes the faith of the common man in the law.
The show has an ensemble cast of Abhimanyu Singh, Siddhanth Kapoor, Bidita Bag, Sunny Hinduja, Rashmi Rajput, Pradeep Nagar and Gulki Joshi in pivotal roles. This 10-episode series is penned by Akash Mohimen, Jay Bansal and Rohit Chauhan and is live now on MX Player, for free.
