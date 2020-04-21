MUMBAI — About a year ago, over-the-top streaming platforms — also known as OTT — were like a foreign genre for me: besides movies, I had just watched a few recommended (by anyone) short films. I was told by a reputed filmmaker (who shall of necessity remain anonymous, but has never made a web series, but a decent mix of films) that web series in India are not up to the mark in general.
For those who came in late, an over-the-top (OTT) platform is a media service that streams video content directly to viewers via Internet. It bypasses cable, broadcast and satellite television platforms, the companies that normally control or distribute such content, explaining its terminology. Examples of OTT platforms available in India are Amazon, Netflix (both from the US) and India’s homespun ALTBalaji, ZEE5, MX Player, Hotstar and Voot. The first two are now together in most cases.
Come February 2020 and I have subscribed to most, though there is a catch: Some serials on some of these platforms need additional subscription. MX Player is free for everyone. Most Indian web channels are available globally as apps.
Being a thriller addict with a yen for crime and espionage, I naturally gravitated towards that kind of story and watched “The Family Man” on Amazon, quirky, funny yet serious, a saga of a spy, played by Manoj Bajpayee, whose family does not know what he does.
However, after episode 5, I began to feel restless and went off the 8-episode show, finding it quite trite and predictable. Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK were not really in their element, I thought. But the series did well, and I believe it is going in for a second season.
Next up was the Emraan Hashmi series “Bard of Blood.” This was a political espionage thriller, based on “Bard of Blood,” by Bilal Siddique, about four Indian intelligence officers belonging to the Indian Intelligence Wing (IIW) who are compromised before they can relay an important piece of information to India. They get captured and are about to be decapitated. It aired on Netflix for 7 episodes (Season 1) and was co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s banner, Red Chillies Entertainment.
This time, I stayed on, but the convoluted yet (again!) predictable series offered no surprises in the end whatsoever. I decided not to review it either. By that time, I was told something fairly amusing by a colleague: that though all episodes of a series are almost always released the same day (unlike TV serials), we can write reviews based on any number of episodes, even one to three! His premise was somewhat similar to the credo that “You don’t have to eat the entire egg to know it is rotten!”
And so, the first review I wrote of an OTT was of Kabir Khan’s “The Forgotten Army” on Amazon Prime Video again. And so interesting it was that the thought of writing a review after watching it in part never arose in my mind: The series had a narrator: Shah Rukh Khan, and a big-name composer: Pritam. It was created by Kabir Khan, who said he had wanted to tell this story for over 20 years.
From here on, I decided to catch up with older serials of repute. But OTT Series have a double-edged weapon of sorts: Censorship is missing. While this has a good side (I firmly believe that filmmakers exercise self-censorship and show necessary bold content of any hue with restraint), those “reputed” and “path-breaking” series, “Mirzapur” and “Sacred Games” among them, were certainly not my cup of tea.
Using the lack of censorship as an excuse, these filmmakers went one step beyond the dark-hued Anurag Kashyaps, Ram Gopal Varmas and Vishal Bhardwajs of deviant cinema to run riot with expletives, gratuitous and even sickening violence and overt, needlessly blatant sexual sequences (including gay sequences of both genders and kinky stuff as well).
And now the government is mulling on the implementation modalities of censorship here, which will have these worthies up against “the stifling of freedom of expression!” Hey, guys, hold on. Families too assemble to go through watch-worthy series together, and some restraint will only add to the shows.
The scene today: even in most of the better serials, where such things are controlled to a decent extent, have expletives in the subtitles when the actual Hindi dialogues are harmless. I have seen “F****r!” for the spoken word ‘bewaqoof’ (stupid) in the subtitles below!
I again spoke to the filmmaker mentioned above and he said that such things are aimed at “global” audiences. Now, REALLY? Of course, it is obvious that Amazon and Netflix go more for such things, so I guess he has a point. But he told me that it’s a losing game because finally such gimmicks are just used to hide or disguise inferior content, and such overdoses never work in the long run.
And I agree with him.
Back to my viewing experiences: I next watched the gripping “Code M” on ALTBalaji directed by Akshay Choubey, with Jennifer Winget in the central role. I was so thrilled by each episode that I was tempted to binge-watch. But temptations have to be conquered. My review went in after I completed it, and I wish that unlike the inferior sensational stuff like “Sacred Games” et al, it was such great material that went in for quick Season 2’s!
Next up was the even more enthralling “Special Ops” on Hotstar, directed by Neeraj Pandey (a past master at espionage and nationalism even in his movies) with Shivam Nair, Never was I closer to a binge-watch than with this masterly narration.
It was around this time that the lockdown began and I began to explore other shows. Sad to state, even among older shows (Retro Reviews too can be done at such times when nothing new is coming or really mattering), nothing took me beyond the 3rd or 4th episode. I tried to go outside crime, watching an episode of “Mentalhood” (very pseudo and fake in its hoity-toity color) and “Who’s Your Daddy?” (a really cringe-worthy ‘comedy), both on ALTBalaji-ZEE5, and I switched off.
The only new show I stuck to was “She” on Netflix, as by episode 5 of 7, I was hoping for some lightning quick twists and shockers. But the Imtiaz Ali creation kept reaching new heights of confusion, just like his (non-crime) films!
The rest of the older shows were catastrophic, like “Poison” (where I ended at episode 3, until which NOTHING had really happened!) and “The Final Call” both on ZEE5. This latter show, top-lined by Arjun Rampal, wins hands down the award for the worst web series I have ever watched. Getting more and more illogical and absurd as it went on, it was also bizarre, and after stopping at 6 episodes of 8, by which time it was UNBEARABLE, a colleague even told me the climax, which made me thrilled that I had finally stopped where I did.
There were many more: “Asur” was promising on Voot Select, but not so promising that I agree to shell out extra to watch the rest of the episodes after a “Free” 1st episode. “The Raikar Case” also is a part of this Voot con-game, but is good enough to invest in, if episode 1 is any indication. So I am planning to be conned!
Others junked by me included “Criminal Justice” (Tigmanshu Dhulia wallowing in darkness instead of pacing up his crime act), “Checkmate” (a drag on a table-tennis player’s murder), “Kark Rogue” (on a man murdering cancer patients) and even “Abhay”, another show that has done well but could not grip me in the first two episodes. In a film that does not grip, one has to only bear it for a couple of hours at most. Here, each episode can be anything from 25 to 40 minutes long, and they can run into 6, 8, 10 or more that one has to sit through! Multiply and add the time math!
And the only ones that have really inveigled me are “Apharan” on ALTBalaji and the Marathi show “Ani Kaay Hava” (What more do I want), a Marathi story of a couple that has just shifted to a new house, on MX Player. The former, a kidnap drama with a grey-toned police officer in the centre, was a masterpiece: racy, well-conceived, every episode bringing you to the edge. I am told it is going in for Season 2 as well.
Maybe a retro review is in order at last.
