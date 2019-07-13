MUMBAI—The upcoming season of the much-awaited dance reality show “Nach Baliye” is just around the corner. The show took off recently in the biggest launch of a dance reality show in the history of Indian television. The josh (spirit) was extremely high and that is what took contestants Anita Hassanandani (reportedly the highest-paid contestant this season, for reason not specified!), Urvashi Dholakia and Vishal Aditya Singh club-hopping around Mumbai.
And that’s not all. They also enjoyed rides in the most luxurious cars! The stars went from Versova Social to Hard Rock Cafe, where the show was launched. “Nach Baliye Season 9” is all about the unabashed glitz and glam of our industry, and following the theme, our contestants went from one club to another, and had the time of their lives meeting and greeting their fans, and dancing it out to their heart’s content before they get to the hard schedules and rigorous rehearsals that the season is going to demand. Excited fans met their favorite contestants in the various clubs of Mumbai.
“Nach Baliye 9” is being produced by Salman Khan and is high on the glamor quotient, again surpassing all the previous seasons of any dance reality show. It is also being hailed as the most exciting and intriguing show owing to the twist that the concept will see this time. According to the new track, “Nach Baliye 9” will see five ex-couples and five current couples fighting it out to win the coveted trophy.
Urvashi Dholakia and Anuj Sachdeva, Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy, Faisal Khan and Muskaan Kataria, Geeta Phogat and Pawan Kumar, Sourabh Raj Jain and Riddhima Jain, Shantanu Maheshwari and Nityaami Shirke, Vindu Dara Singh and Dina Umarova, Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira, Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli and Shraddha Arya and Alam Makkar form the ten couples.
