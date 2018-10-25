MUMBAI—Television actors of today are multi-talented, and their expertise may not be restricted to acting alone. Some of them are adept singers, some are skilled artists, while some even provide tips and make-up tutorials on social media.
Namish Taneja, who plays the part of Samar in Sony Entertainment Television’s “Main Maayke Chali Jaaungi Tum Dekhte Rahiyo,” is a jack of many trades. The established actor is also a talented dancer. For a dance sequence on the show, Taneja also turned choreographer to help the cast and crew.
This was when they shot an interesting ‘Teej’ sequence, and the creative team had scheduled a traditional dance for the household ladies. A choreographer was also locked, but due to an emergency, he could not make it to the sets. It was a very tricky situation when Taneja stepped in to help! He showed the entire crew of girls a few traditional dance steps that salvaged the situation.
Said Taneja, “I love to dance and have also shot many music videos in the past. For this sequence, Srishti aka Jaya was supposed to do a traditional dance along with other actors. For some reason, the choreographer couldn’t turn up at the last minute, and we were in a fix. Being a dancer, I showed them some simple steps which the actors mastered in a matter of minutes, and we were able to complete the shoot without any hindrance.”
Taneja, with “Tu Aashiqui” fame Jannat Zubair Rahmani recently shot for a single music title “Kaise Main.”
Well, talent is talent, we guess.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.