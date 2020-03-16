MUMBAI — The second trailer of Hotstar’s web series “Special Ops” is here. Directed by Neeraj Pandey, as his smash digital debut after a short film, “Ouch” last year, this series features Kay Kay Menon as a RAW agent who is on a 19-year hunt for the mastermind behind the 2001 Parliament attacks. Pandey has excelled in patriotic themes like “A Wednesday!” “Baby” and “Aiyaary” and has also produced “Naam Shabana” and “Rustom.”
The anticipated series will release March 17. The show has a stellar cast, which also includes Vinay Pathak, Divya Dutta, Karan Tacker, Saiyami Kher, Muzammil Ibrahim, Meher Vij, Vipul Gupta, Sajjad Delafrooz, Parmeet Sethi, Gautami Kapoor, Sana Khaan, Sharad Kelkar and K.P. Mukherjee.
(0) comments
