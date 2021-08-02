MUMBAI — Neha Vaishnav will play a key role in “Fake,” which marks Shahid Kapoor’s digital debut. The Raj & DK-directed quirky drama thriller is written by Sita R. Menon, Suman Kumar and Hussain Dalal. The series will stream on Amazon Prime Video. Amol Palekar and Raashi Khanna play important roles.
The series will have two seasons of 8 episodes each and has been shot in Goa mostly. Each episode has cost the filmmakers Rs. 6 to 8 crore, as per IWM Buzz.
Singer-actress Vaishnav has been part of a music video with Kushal Tandon. While she has officially not confirmed the news, Vaishnav has herself posted the website’s report on her Instagram. She also plays a key role in “Heropanti 2.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.