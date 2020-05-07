A sophomore, Devi Vishwakumar (how ultra- and extra-Indian is that name, usually seen as an acronym!), having gone through hell after the death of her indulgent father (Sendhil Ramamurthy) and a passing paralysis of her lower limbs, returns to school in Sherman Oaks, California, grappling with multiple issues.
She is thus an Indian in America, brought up in the Indian way, with the confused identity of a post-puberty Indian adolescent who wants to do it all like Americans do: try kissing, sex, drugs, alcohol and more—in short, the works. She even has a psychotherapist (Niecy Nash) and, after everything she has gone through, a dominating mother (Poorna Jagannathan) back home, and a resident cousin (Richa Moorjani), hep, sexy and prone to smuggle in a boyfriend into her room. This is even as her parents back in India are arranging a decent match and want her to act as an ideal “Indian woman” in all respects in front of her prospective in-laws on Skype.
Devi has a crush on a half-Japanese classmate and proclaimed dude Paxton (Darren Barnet) and lets the buzz flow and bloom that they are together and she has slept with him. Of course, she does try to go the whole way with him as well, but there are technical reasons for not quite getting there! Her two best friends, the Chinese Eleanor (Ramona Young), daughter of a waitress who wants to act, and Fabiola (Lee Rodriguez) have their own issues.
Last but not the least, there is Ben (Jaren Lewison), Devi’s natural antagonist, anall-American lonely, only son of filthy rich parents. The story is narrated by John McEnroe, who makes a cameo with sketchy relevance in the last episode that decides a lot of things. But when we see Andy Samberg take over similarly as narrator for the sixth episode centering around Ben, and we rewind to the formulaic tropes of dramas, even if comedy-based, our sixth (episode!) sense makes us realize that Ben isn’t there just as the ‘villain’ or racist and pompous cad he is presented as.
Parties, classes, locker-room scenes, fights between friends, outings, accidental mishaps and surreal or symbolic touches like the coyote and the occasional sequence with her dead father—the Indian in Mindy Kaling (this one’s supposed to be semi-autobiographical) uses all the tropes and clichés we have seen in umpteen crossover films that abounded in the first half of the millennium.
There is the then-trendy tendency to look down, mock or be condescending about India, its rituals and religions, values and culture. Maybe India was vastly different when Kaling left the country, and today, in an era when everything about India is respected, sometimes revered not just in the US but also globally, Kaling and team seem also caught in a time-warp bigger than just of the cinematic kind.
The end juxtaposes Devi’s total reluctance to move back to India with her hot cousin jettisoning her Yankee boyfriend to prefer the Indian match arranged for her. Of course, in keeping these times, the F word, sex and similar American casual high school pastimes (in the way they are implied here, apologies if I am wrong!) are freely bandied about, and Devi almost seems to be desperate for a lunge in the hay after her suppressed upbringing.
By default, a negative virtue here is the complete absence of loud Indian characters belonging to the Gujarati and Punjabi community—two grossly abused and overused stereotypes that actually do harm to those folks. But to show a Ganesh Puja that looks like a Navaratri festival is plain laughable, and even the film songs seem dated, with music taken from 1972 and 1995.
Among the characters, Paxton comes across as a supremely confused young man, and the sole teacher comes across as a caricature. In sharp contrast, the characters of the highly-strung Devi and her besties and Ben come across as very real and also cute.
Audiences in India might be shocked at what goes on in American schools and may even be discouraged from sending their kids there, but that apart, the series remains afloat and reasonably entertaining with all its glitches, minor and major, a plus point being the uniformity in the episodes despite varying writers and directors.
Maitreyi is a great find but must now avoid being typecast in such roles and stories—a tough call, I think. Ramona Young is good, Lee Rodriguez even better and I liked Richa Moorjani as Kamala, as she essayed her character smoothly with the right mix of the naughty and the practical. Sendhil is decent, but Poorna is one-dimensional—but I can’t blame her for her character limitations.
Adam Shapiro is amusing within his absurd character as the teacher, but for me the standout performer remains Jaren Lewison as Ben. Not only does he look like a college girl’s ultimate fantasy, but he comes across as an extremely nice human being (the character we mean) who, at base, is such a lonely soul.
And so good is he that I am giving an extra half-star to this otherwise rather vacuous comedy drama that does not prove or declare anything, has no message and is just about “youthful” entertainment.
Rating: ***1/2
Created by: Mindy Kaling & Lang Fisher
Produced by: Leeane Moore
Directed by: Tristram Shapeero, Linda Mendoza, Kabir Akhtar & Anu Valia
Written by: Mindy Kaling & Lang Fisher, Amina Munir, Justin Noble, Chris Schleicher & Akshara Sekar, Aaron Geary & Ben Steiner, Erica Oyama, Chris Schleicher & Matt Warburton
Music: Joseph Stephens
Starring: Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Ramona Young, Lee Rodriguez, Richa Moorjani, Poorna Jagannathan, Darren Barnet, Jaren Lewison, John McEnroe, Niecy Nash, Sendhil Ramamurthy, Benjamin Norris, Eddie Liu as Steve, Jae Suh Park, Adam Shapiro, Cocoa Brown, Jack Seavor McDonald, Lily D. Moore, Angela Kinsey, Michael Badalucco, Donna Pieroni, Rushi Kota & others
