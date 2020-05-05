MUMBAI — IN10 Media Network announces the launch of its first regional movie channel –Filamchi – Filman Ka Laalchi, a 24/7 linear broadcast channel for Bhojpuri cinema fans across the country.
After successfully establishing its linear broadcast channels in their respective genres, EPIC TV – India Ka Apna Infotainment and ShowBox – Apna Music, Apna Swag, the network is all set to foray into the regional cinema market.
Targeted towards the Bhojpuri-speaking markets in Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh as well as metro cities in other regions, Filmachi aims to entertain and engage movie buffs with a vast range of titles across genres.
In line with its brand proposition of “Filman Ka Laalchi (greedy for films).” the channel will host an extensive collection of over 250 Bhojpuri films, including blockbusters featuring the Bhojpuri industry’s biggest superstars Nirahua, Kesari Lal Yadav, Pawan Singh, Arvind Akela, Yash Mishra, Chintu Pandey and legends like Ravi Kishan and Manoj Tiwari. The channel will soon launch across all major platforms.
Commenting on the launch, Aditya Pittie, managing director, IN10 Media Network, said, “The regional entertainment landscape has seen a tremendous surge, with an increasing number of viewers preferring to consume content in their local languages. At IN10 Media Network, we see this as a great opportunity, which is in tandem with the expansion strategy for our broadcast business. With the launch of Filamchi and its exciting line-up of movies, we look forward to addressing the entertainment needs of Bhojpuri cinema fans in the country.”
Filamchi will telecast an exclusive “World Television Premiere” every month to meet the audience’s demand for new and latest entertainment. Through the year, the channel will also curate a seasonal movie line-up to celebrate cultural events and festivals like Holi, Chhath Puja, Dussehra, Diwali, and others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.