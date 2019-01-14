MUMBAI— Going ahead in its commitment to happiness, Sony SAB is back with yet another unique offering in collaboration with J.D. Majethia and Aatish Kapadia. Set against the backdrop of Pune, “Bhakharwadi” is a comical take on ideological differences between Marathi and Gujarati families competing with each other in the ‘bhakharwadi’ (a delicious snack or side dish) business.
This slice-of-life series will see versatile actors like Deven Bhojani and Paresh Ganatra coming back on television after a long time. Talking about this new comedy, producer Majethia said, “Being the makers of ‘Khichdi,’ ‘Baa Bahoo Aur Baby’ and ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai,’ the family audience always expects something quirky from us, and we have attempted to meet their expectations. “
He added, “‘Bhakharwadi’ is a full family entertainment that will have emotion, humor, drama, love story and many other ingredients of wholesome entertainment and it is not competing with any other show on any other channel. This ‘Bhakharwadi,’ though a side dish in real life, will be presented as a main dish on Sony SAB and the audiences will relish it like a dessert.”
Kapadia added, “This is a slice-of-life comic TV series. It is like the dish bhakharwadi which has many mouth-watering ingredients. The show is set in Pune and tackles the ideological differences between a Marathi and a Gujarati family in a tongue-in-cheek manner with a love story woven around it.”
Bringing in the special essence of relationships and family with tongue-in-cheek humor, “Bhakharwadi” will bring together some of the popular and talented actors from Gujarati and Marathi film industry.
