MUMBAI — After a three-month hiatus from fresh episodes owing to the lockdown, &TV is back with more vigor, more laughter, more stories, more entertainment, and everything more.
Starting July 13, under its comeback campaign #TayyariHumariZabardastHai, &TV will present a fresh lineup of episodes of all its shows, beginning with “Gudiya Humari Sabhi Pe Bhari,” “Ek Mahanayak Dr B.R. Ambedkar,” and “Santoshi Maa Sunaye Vrat Kathayein.”
“Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram,” “Happu Ki Ultan Paltan” and “Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai” will follow.
While the viewers are looking forward to seeing new episodes of their favorite shows and characters on their television screens, &TV actors too are equally excited to be back. And here is a sneak-peak into the brand-new forthcoming episodes by them.
Sarika Bahroliya, Gudiya from “Gudiya….,” says, “Gudiya’s marriage has always been a sore point for her family, especially her parents Radhe and Sarla. A brand-new family in the neighborhood is about to knock on the Gupta’s family’s door and maybe directly into Gudiya’s heart! But will Gudiya, with her quips and quirks, once again land herself into an unusual situation.”
Gracy Singh, Santoshi Maa in “Santoshi Maa…,” added, “We have a high-voltage drama between Singhasan Singh and Swati, an ardent devotee of Santosh Maa. Singhasan Singh, who is determined to throw Swati, his daughter-in-law, out of the house, will bring the entire community together along with his family to perform Santoshi Maa Vrat to get a boon. This will put Santoshi Maa in a dilemma to choose between the good, her ardent devotee Swati, and the evil, Singhasan Singh.”
Sneha Wagh, Anjani Mata of “Kahat Hanuman….” said, “After Lord Vishnu incarnated as Lord Ram on earth, Lord Shiv took the form of Lord Hanuman to serve Lord Ram in his purpose to defeat the evil Raavan. Lord Hanuman was the eleventh Rudra avatar of Lord Shiva. In the forthcoming episodes, the story of Gyarah Mukhi Hanuman (the 11-headed Hanuman) will be shown through Anjani Mata narrating the tale to Bal Hanuman for him to learn various lessons from each avatar to channelize his power for achieving his core purpose.”
Yogesh Tripathi, the pot-bellied Daroga Happu Singh of “Happu…,” says, “Daroga Happu Singh, his ‘Dabangg Dulhan’ Rajesh and his obstinate mother Katori Amma’s ‘gharelu’ misadventures and comic tragedies will continue with a lot more fun plots with unexpected twists that will surely leave the audience in splits.”
Shubhangi Atre, Angoori bhabi of “Bhabhiji…,” declared, “From Mishra-ji’s quirks, Tiwari-ji’s comic timing, to Angoori bhabhi’s innocence and Anita bhabhi’s smartness, there will be a whole lot of new and fun stories offering a full dose of hilarity and laughter.”
