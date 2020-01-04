MUMBAI — Sony Entertainment Television is preparing to launch India’s toughest dance reality show “India’s Best Dancer.”
The show will see Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapur and Terrence Lewis coming together as judges. Actress-humorist Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa will host the show.
The show kick-starts its auditions across cities in January and is slated to air from February. A source close to the production house revealed, “Post the success of “Super Dancer,” – a homegrown kids dance reality format by the channel, “India’s Best Dancer” will give a platform to talent above the age of 15. The channel intends to garner the best of talent from across the country.”
The audience can look forward to a lot of laughter and light moments, as the hosts spread laughter on the stage amidst the intense competition of all talented dancers.
