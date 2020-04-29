MUMBAI — The all-new Star Plus television series “Maharaj Ki Jai Ho” features Satyajeet Dubey, Rajesh Kumar, Ashwin Mushran and others and is now streaming on Disney+Hotstar.
With some of the favorite shows returning to TV screens, viewers can also spend some family time laughing over the new, rib-tickling Star Plus sitcom “Maharaj Ki Jai Ho.”
With a blend of sci-fi, comedy and mythology, the show has all the elements that make for a must-watch. Set in Hastinapur, the show chronicles the journey of a time-traveler from the future who lands in the era of “Mahabharata!” Adding more chaos to his risky journey back home, he falls in love. The show also features Aakash Dabhade, Nitesh Pandey, Monica Castellino and Riya Sharma in pivotal roles.
Satyajeet Dubey, lead actor, says, “ “Maharaj Ki Jai Ho” is a unique narrative that offers a flavor of comedy along with elements of time travel. This sitcom, stretched over 50 episodes, is among the most exciting venture in my career as I get to try my hand at an all-out comedy show that is fresh, edgy and one that showcases my talent as a conman in 2020.”
“I urge viewers to watch the show and take a pledge with me to stay at home by posting your selfie using #WatchwithIndia,” said Dubey.
