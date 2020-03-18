MUMBAI — ALTBalaji and ZEE5’s web-series “Mentalhood” has been earning some rave reviews since the show started streaming March 11 on the popular streaming entertainment service.
The digital show has been applauded by the critics, the fraternity and especially Karisma Kapoor’s ardent fans, who are raving about the actor’s performance as a hands-on mother of three. Kapoor plays a doting mother to her beloved Samaira and Kiaan in real life, and now that “Mentalhood” has caught the fancy of mothers, the actress shares some easy and effective pro-mom tips, not to be missed.
- Spend quality time together doing the things your children love - This is truly the need of the hour. If your kids love to play certain games, make an effort to play along and make them feel like a friend. They will appreciate the fact that you took an interest in their interests.
- Give them their required space – As your child gets older, you need to learn when to let go and allow him or her to take on the world on his own. Every child needs a chance to make his own mistakes and learn life lessons. But always be attentive to their actions.
- The surprise element – This plays a very important factor. All that you need to do is to keep throwing surprises (showering them with gifts of their choices or allowing them to do things that they want to) at regular intervals. This will certainly make the bond stronger between you and your kids and it’s a good opportunity to get your things done!
- The perfect communication - Be honest with your kids. Have the time to sit with them when they really need to have a conversation with you. It’s important that your kids know that he/she can come to you with their problems and concerns and are always open to listening to what they have to say.
- Stop comparison – No mother should ever compare herself to any other parent. No two mothers are alike and each parenting style has its own place. So, just trust your way and move ahead positively.
- Better care of yourself – A mom who doesn’t take care of herself is unable to take care of her children. For example, a mom who is extremely sick and doesn’t take out the time to go to the doctor may become so weak that she may not be able to get up to bring her child’s food.
- Allow your kids to fail – It’s better for a parent to not run behind their child fixing all of their mistakes. Of course, it’s important to be there if your child makes a big mistake and to make sure he/she knows that he can turn to you. But it’s sometimes necessary to let him fail. Let them learn things on their own and decide for themselves.
- Keep them grounded – By being open about your mistakes and downfalls, you can instill the thought in them that no one's perfect. This will help your child feel more comfortable in his/her own skin.
- Important life skills – It’s very important to nurture your child how to grow into an independent adult and inculcate good values in him or her. Not only will this allow you to bond in a unique way, but it will also help your child gain confidence, which is very important.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.