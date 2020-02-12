MUMBAI — Relevant props and elegant jewelry are the key elements that help define the character played by an actor if it is a mythological one. While some accessories simplify the challenges of an actor in playing the role, some turn out to be challenges themselves.
Television actor Nirbhay Wadhwa has been facing a similar challenge as he shoots for &TV’s mythological show, “Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram.” Essaying the fierce, evil and powerful character of Bali, the Vanar king of Kishkindha kingdom, Wadhwa has been using a 9 kilo ‘gada’ (mace) in his fight scenes. The prop that has been created using steel brings out the essential authentic and raw feel of the character. It has been customized to the character of Bali and is currently the only heavy prop assigned to the actor.
While Wadhwa is accustomed to heavy weights owing to his rigorous gym routine, he still faced struggles with this prop. “I am used to carrying heavy weights but managing the heavy mace comes as a struggle when I have to use it for the fight scenes and hit someone with it. It has a difficult grip and I have to ensure to keep my force and energy low so as to not cause any damage or injury. Having said that, I feel the prop helps bring out the strength and expressions of my character very evidently on screen. We have been looking to replace this one with a lighter version, but till then I am trying to accustom myself to the weight,” the actor commented.
&TV’s show is the captivating tale of Lord Hanuman, which is set to take the viewers on an interesting mythological journey of how Bal Hanuman eventually emerges as the greatest devotee of Lord Ram and manages to bring a successful end to Ravan’s reign of terror.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.