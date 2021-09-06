MUMBAI — The latest season of Aapka Colors’ “Khatron Ke Khiladi,” has given us the front seat to multiple thrills, adventures and pumped up our adrenaline. Now, as contestants continue to keep us on our toes with nail-biting daring tasks, the heat turns up even more as the end is inching closer. There’s only one thing on their minds right now—and that is to win the race for the “Ticket To Finale” by hook or by crook.
In order to receive the Ticket, contestants will be seen turning into hardcore devotees of their biggest fears in the most “sanskaari” (cultured) fashion. Watch Rahul Vaidya, with a classic bribing plan for “Shock Ji” (the electric shock task), saying, “If you give me TTF, I’ll give you new batteries every day and you will never run out of power!” Divyanka Tripathi, on the other hand, prays to “Flag Ji” (flags taken from alligators by the contestants!) for glory. “I pray you only come to me and shoo anyone else who tries to come near you!”
An enlightened Abhinav Shukla, while standing at the mercy of “Taala-Chaabi Ji (the lock and key in the game),” admits to the superiority by saying, “You have always frightened and beaten me. Please have mercy on me and let me have my “Ticket To Finale.” If you do so, I’ll stop giving gyaan (knowledge) to others!”
So will the contestants’ prayers be answered?
Commenting on their experiences so far, Tripathi revealed her delight as the finale approaches, “I’m so thrilled that the finale is just around the corner! We’ve saved the best for the last, and we can’t wait for our viewers to get a taste of the ultimate excitement and adventure!”
“The moment of truth is approaching,” Shukla stated. “As we get closer to the finale, everyone is tremendously enthusiastic and focused. The “Ticket to Finale” week will feature several electrifying and thrilling feats, with the best contender moving straight to the finale.”
“I cannot convey how proud I am to have made it this far! I feel incredibly fortunate to have been a part of this adventure, and I am grateful for all of the support we have received from our fans. This final challenge has made me even more invigorated to win! See you on the other side!” exclaims Vaidya.
The show airs weekends on Aapka Colors.
