MUMBAI — When infidelity knocks on your door, do you Forgive, Forget or Fight? Produced by BBC Studios India and starring Rasika Dugal and Purab Kohli, the drama series unleashes on Hotstar VIP from Nov. 22 and finds out.
Happily Never After – three words that sum up the life of Dr. Meera Kapoor. Everything about her life was seemingly perfect; until the fateful day when she found out her husband was having an affair.
“Out of Love” is a gripping drama series that explores the emotional and psychological dilemma that erupts from complex relationships; and raises the key question – when faced with infidelity, would you Forgive, Forget or Fight?
An official adaptation of the multi-award-winning show “Doctor Foster,” “Out of Love” is a riveting portrait of a marriage that’s poisoned by infidelity, heartbreak and betrayal. The show also stars Soni Razdan, Harsh Chhaya, Aanjjan Srivastava and Sanghmitra Hitaishi in pivotal roles. It is directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia and Aijaz Khan.
Gaurav Banerjee, president & head – Hindi Entertainment, Star India, said, “We are excited to bring to viewers a bold story about love, betrayal and revenge. This award-winning British drama has been adapted by a great creative team and some wonderful actors. We hope viewers enjoy the ride!”
Dugal said, “This is a modern-day drama that offers an intimate and psychological look at the aftereffects of infidelity. Pop-culture has often focused on why people cheat, but “Out of Love,” on the other hand, explores the emotional turmoil and dilemma that arises from it.”
“It is a character-driven narrative and it was an experience for me to inhabit Meera’s world as she struggles to make choices after her seemingly perfect life begins to crumble when she finds out that her husband is cheating on her.”
Kohli added, “Infidelity is becoming more and more common and often you find yourself caught within six degrees of it. How a couple reacts to a situation where one partner is cheating on the other is very subjective. It’s not just a black-and- white reaction any more, often people forgive or forget in the hope of saving other aspects of the relationship. And sometimes it’s a fight to the finish.”
Director Khan said, “Gone are the days when on-screen portrayal of infidelity was polarized to women being victimized. This show showcases a very different side of an emotional tussle; and that challenged me as a director – to constantly try and break the mould and present the story in a different lens. Tigmanshu and I are have worked very closely to bring alive the creative execution of this show to life and I hope people enjoy the fruit of our labor.”
Set against the backdrop of Coonoor in Tamil Nadu, the story follows, Dr Meera Kapoor, 37, who is strong and successful; is a devoted mother to an eleven-year-old son and a loving wife to Akarsh Kapoor. Everything in her life changes and her perfect world is shattered when she suspects her husband of having an affair. As the lies and betrayal come to light, we see her unravel both personally and professionally.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.