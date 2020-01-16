MUMBAI — It was like any other day on the sets of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati.’ After the usual shoot, Amitabh Bachchan was taken aback when he met the 13-year-old Shreyash Barmate. It was the meeting of a real and a reel “Paa” and the sawaal-jawaab (Q & A) happened in ‘filmi’ style.
Shreyash hails from Jabalpur, is living with progeria and for many years had wished to meet Bachchan. He is one of those estimated 60 Indian kids with the ailment.
Progeria, also known as Hutchinson-Gilford Progeria Syndrome is a rare, fatal genetic condition characterized by the appearance of accelerated aging in children. All children with Progeria die of heart disease at an average age of 14 years. Other symptoms of Progeria include stiffness of joints and hip dislocation, growth failure, loss of body fat and hair, and aged-looking skin that gives them a unique appearance despite differences in ethnic backgrounds.
After the meeting, Shreyas said, “It’s a dream come true for me. Amit-ji spoke very fondly and asked me about my hobbies and daily routine. I also told him about how much I liked the character played by him in his movie. Amit-ji assured me we will meet again.” Shreyas also handed the star a gift he had carried for him.
Currently, the Progeria Research Foundation has launched the campaign “Find the Children - 60 in India with Progeria” in order to locate and assist children with this rare and fatal rapid aging condition.
The India search calls for the public’s help in finding un-diagnosed children with Progeria, so they can have access to treatment and health care guidelines that can give them longer, more active lives.
This meeting was organized by the Progeria Research Foundation in association with their Indian communication partner, MediaMedic Communications.
The Progeria Research Foundation (PRF) was established in 1999 to find the cause, treatments, and cure for Progeria. Research conducted in partnership with PRF has identified the gene that causes Progeria, for which clinical drug trials are in progress or being planned. To learn more about Progeria and what you can do to help, you can visit www.progeriaresearch.org.
