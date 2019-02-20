MUMBAI— Pallavi Bharti is playing a mother in Star Plus show “Ikyawann” to doing a cameo in “Mitegi Lakshmanrekha.” Bharti has built not only a fan-base but also a good reputation in the industry. And now, she is gearing up for Star Bharat’s new show titled “Ek Thi Rani Ek Tha Raavan.”
Bharti is playing the character of Manjhari, who is basically Rani (the protagonist)’s mother. “Although the role is once again of somebody mature for my age, I couldn’t say “No” because of the show’s concept – it talks about the importance of raising voice against stalking,” she said.
She plays a single mother raising two daughters. “Like any other mother, Manjhari wants to give her daughters all the right values. She wants to protect them from the evils of society. This show beautifully depicts a mother's fight with everything that comes her way, her undying love for her daughters and the bond they share.”
The actress-cum-voiceover artist said, “This is my second show with the production team Panorama Entertainment, and I am extremely lucky to work with such a fun-loving crew and cast. I am putting my best foot forward with the hope that Manjhari will manage to strike a chord with the audience.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.