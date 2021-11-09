MUMBAI — Anyone who remembers Quorra from 'Tron: Legacy' will know how Artificial Intelligence characters have left a lasting imprint on the big screen, but now, we have a human playing a computer-generated person on television.
Pankhuri Awasthy Rode will reprise the role of an AI character as a police officer in the television show, 'Maddam Sir.’ Familiar to those who follow serials such as 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai,’ Pankhuri said: "I am highly excited to take up this role, for it stands out from what I have done so far."
The expression 'Maddam Sir,’ incidentally, refers to how policemen address their lady officers.
Sharing her excitement about her role in the serial, Pankhuri said: "As an actor, I always try to experiment with diverse roles and with 'Maddam Sir’ I have got the opportunity to portray something that's less explored on television. The character surely does intrigue me, but I am nervous as well, for this is something I haven't attempted before."
Going into the details, Pankhuri added: "I will be required to do stunts on the show, which is an experience I am looking forward to. As I take on this new challenge, I hope the viewers will continue to enjoy my performances and shower their love on me."
'Maddam Sir' airs on Sony SAB.
