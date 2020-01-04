MUMBAI — Actors go the extra mile to get into the skin of their characters and one such actor who is winning hearts with his natural performance is television actor Param Singh. He is currently seen as Randhir, a scientist, in Zee TV’s and Ekta Kapoor’s immensely popular show “Haiwan: The Monster.”
Until now, viewers have seen how Amrita (played by Ridhima Pandit) struggles between the real Randhir (played by Param Singh) and fake Randhir that is a robot resembling him called Red.
In the coming episodes, viewers will see that Randhir will get into a belly-dancer’s look to prove his identity and save Amrita from Red, his own evil robotic avatar, who is trying to harm her. On the other hand, Ansh (played by Ankit Mohan) is getting insecure with Red getting close to Amrita. While it looked easy and effortless for Param to wear a belly-dancer’s outfit on-screen, it was quite a struggle for him behind the scenes!
Param Singh said, “My first experience in a woman’s look was in boarding school, I played the role of Helen of Troy. This is the third or fourth time that I am donning a woman’s attire in my life but for the first time in a belly-dancer’s avatar. It was a great experience for me, it took an hour to do the make-up and another 40 minutes to remove it.”
He adds, “A belly-dancer was there on the sets to teach me the steps, but you won’t believe that within two hours I was doing a great job. I was very confident as I love playing different characters. It wasn’t very difficult to do belly-dance but the difficult part was to get the body language of a belly- dancer right. I danced to the iconic song “Dilbar Dilbar” and I think I pulled it off really well. I really enjoyed it as I love to take on these challenges.”
