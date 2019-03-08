MUMBAI—Paras Arora, or Guddu in Sony SAB’s “Baavle Utaavle,” is a fitness freak. Said he: “Fitness is not only about going to the gym or doing functional training. It is all about how fit you are in your regular routine life. This can be through outdoor sports, Yoga or any other physical activity you like doing. In my opinion, staying fit and active is more important than having heavily built-up muscles.”
Arora’s mantra is “Eat Right.” He pointed out, “For us, it is not always possible to go to the gym and work out. Also, it is rightly said that fitness is 70 percent diet and only 30 percent exercise. So, I try and control my eating habits by avoiding junk and eating healthy. I go to work out in the gym when time permits.”
Sharing more secrets, he said, “I try to stay positive, always. You should try to surround yourself with positivity and positive people and try to eliminate any negativity that surrounds you. This will help keep your mind fit and ultimately lead to keeping your body fit as well. I believe what a person thinks, is what happens to them in real life. We actors do have a really hectic schedule, and thus, if you take care of little things in your routine, you can achieve your goal. Whenever I get time between the shots, I manage to do a small workout session in my makeup room itself. I specifically try including green tea in my diet as it also helps increase metabolism.”
Arora also likes munching on protein bars for healthy snacking. He also loves munching on dry fruits. But he confesses that he has a sweet tooth! “I always think that if I wasn’t an actor, I would have been a ‘halwaai (sweet maker).’ I can eat any sweet item, and that is my weakness, about which I always have to be very careful. My body type is such that if I don’t control on food, I will immediately gain weight.”
His final advice to fans: “Balance life to be healthy.” Noted.
