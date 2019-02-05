MUMBAI—“People are going to love Bhakarwadhi because it is slice-of-life show,” says Paresh Ganatra, who plays Mahendra Thakkar in Sony SAB’s “Bhakharwadi.”
The basic concept of this show, says Ganatra, is that there is a Marathi family that believes in certain principles and does not change according to time. On the other hand, there is a Gujarati family that believes in modernization and progressive thinking. The show is about these two families with different ideologies as both are manufacturing “Bhakharwadis,” a popular sweet-spicy snack.
Thakkar, Ganatra’s character, is a modern and rather jolly Gujarati man, and Ganatra sums up his experience in one word, “Unforgettable!” And although it has been less than a month since they started shooting, Ganatra looks forward to the shoots and misses them when they are not on. “I hope ‘Bhakharwadi’ runs for at least 10 years!” said the actor, who has also done a lot of films.
The show’s writer, Aatish Kapadia, said Ganatra, is “Amazing” and is “very well aware of my strengths and weaknesses. When he narrated this role to me, I asked what this character has that I haven’t already done and he assured me that there will be so much that I would have not done previously.”
Ganatra has this greed for continuously working with great teams, including this one comprising Deven Bhojani, J.D. Majethia and Kapadia, who are extremely creative and work with great commitment. Said the actor, “This grabs you and makes you work even harder. We are also very good friends since so many years, and now, we want to work together and outdo each other, in a positive sense.”
