MUMBAI—The weekend “Comedy Circus” episode of Sony Entertainment Television saw Parineeti Chopra grace the judge’s seat along with Archana Puran Singh and Sohail Khan and watch some solid performances by contestants. After watching the acts, Chopra felt that all the contestants are highly talented as making people laugh is the toughest job that only a few can achieve.
Apart from all the fun and entertainment, contestants also got a chance to see Chopra’s talent. The actress sang the song “Maana Ki Hum Yaar Nahin” that marked her film singing debut in “Meri Pyaari Bindu” and danced on her song “Chhalla Walla” from “Ishaqzaade,” thus making all the male contestants flirt with her on stage!
Chopra exclaimed, “The talent of these artistes cannot be compared as they do a 10- minute act without any script or teleprompter, which is just amazing!” Chopra later said that she felt nostalgic as she has been watching “Comedy Circus” since she was a child.
