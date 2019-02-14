MUMBAI— Sony Entertainment Television’s primetime show, “Patiala Babes” is now unfolding a new chapter in the life of the lead protagonists Babita (played by Paridhi Sharma) and Mini (Ashnoor Kaur). The current track revolves around Babita ready to take the ‘pehla kadam’ (first step) and to look for a job to stand on her feet.
On the show, Babita’s divorce has come through, and now, along with Mini’s assistance and encouragement, she is getting ready to face the real world and become financially independent. However, she will be seen having a really hard time in putting together her resume, so Mini, who has always come to her rescue, will once again ensure and save her Babes from such small hurdles. Mini will make her resume and prepare her for the interviews.
The irony of this entire sequence was that Sharma in real-life is actually quite good at making resumes. She has completed her MBA (Masters in Business Administration), and in college, she was apparently known as the Resume Expert and used to make resumes for all her colleagues!
While shooting the sequence, Sharma was quite amused and said, “When I was shooting this sequence I felt very weird and also a little funny because I was an expert in making resumes during my MBA days and here I don’t know how to make it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.