MUMBAI—Working on a rigorous and difficult scene may sound like a real struggle. But not many know that the actual difficulty lies in memorizing those intensive and elaborate lines one has to speak, combined with delivering the right emotions and expressions. While this may be a struggle for many actors, Tinaa Dattaa, who is currently essaying Jahnvi Morya in &TV’s “Daayan,” tackles this like a pro! “People call me ‘ratta’ queen on sets,” says Dattaa. ‘Ratta” means to memorize.
The actress revealed that she has an excellent memory and a knack for memorizing difficult lines in the first go. It takes her only a few minutes to go through a scene as long as four pages, and the actress is all set to act out her best shot. Only recently, the actress was delivering a scene with her co-actor, wherein the latter forgot some dialogues and Datta prompted him to help complete the scene. In fact, Datta is the go-to-person for many who want to learn their dialogues by heart and rehearse their scenes.
On asking her, how she manages to memorize every word of her line without using a prompter, Tinaa said, “I have a knack for memorizing difficult lines like a pro irrespective of however long and elaborate they might be. I can memorize my lines by reading the scene just once, and that usually doesn’t take me more than 2 minutes. I don’t re-read my scene after that. Ratta queen is my nickname on the set for this very reason! I have never believed in remembering my lines word to word. Once the content depicted in the lines is clear in my mind, I improvise here and there and frame them in them in the best manner I can. This is where the screenplay comes in handy as it helps an actor get a grip of the character and a flow of the scene as per the best. I tend to intensely focus on reading that.”
Adding further about some of the best co-stars the actress has worked with, Tinaa said, “I really enjoyed working with Hiten Tejwani, Aashka Goradia and Vicky Ahuja while shooting for Daayan. They have a knack to improvise effortlessly as well; delivering a scene with them is never a challenge. We honestly do not get a lot of time to prepare ourselves, especially since we are working day and night shifts for episodes. I believe developing an ability as such really helps an actor grow.”
