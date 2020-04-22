MUMBAI — We have had many shows created on couples, and a lot of plots created on guys being friend-zoned by the girl they love. But rarely have we seen such goody-two-shoes guys fight to steal the girl back!
In Pocket Aces’ new series “Girlfriend Chor,” which has just released on MXPlayer, protagonist Aakash, played by Mayur More of “Kota Factory” fame, does exactly that—steal his crush Neha (Himani Sharma) back from the charming Vishal (Kushagre Dua).
Advising him on the entire stealing-back plan is Aakash’s dad, played by veteran actor Shishir Sharma, mom (Sonali Sachdev) and friend Ritu (Diksha Juneja). This 5-episode series takes us through various plots that Aakash employs to win Neha back. The slice-of-life series also stars Ashish Vidyarthi in a key role.
“Girlfriend Chor” is written and directed by Girish Jotwani, who says, “The seed of this story came from a quote that I have often questioned—‘Love is like a bird, set it free.’ Aakash, the protagonist believes in it, but his dad doesn't. We know how far we might go for love, but how far would our parents go for our love?”
“We explored this idea further and it led to an incredible journey with some of the coolest and most wonderful actors, a talented and dedicated crew, my loving friends from FTII and the amazing folks from Pocket Aces and MX Player.”
The series is exclusively live now on MX Player, a free OTT platform.
