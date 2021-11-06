MUMBAI — “The “Kumkum Bhagya” team has been considerate and working around my requirements and comfort—I wish everybody would do that,” reveals Pooja Banerjee after announcing her pregnancy.
Banerjee reveals how husband Sandeep and she have started reading up books about parenting, babies and more, as they expect their first child in March.
Zee TV’s popular fiction show, “Kumkum Bhagya” has been an audience favourite courtesy its intriguing plot and the authentic portrayal of relatable characters like Abhi (Shabbir Ahluwalia), Pragya (Sriti Jha), Rhea (Pooja Banerjee), Aaliya (Reyhna Pandit), Tanu (Leena Jumani), Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) and Prachi (Mugdha Chapekar). While all the actors have been working round the clock to keep their viewers entertained, looks like Banerjee has finally brought some good news for one and all.
Banerjee recently opened up about her pregnancy for the first time and everyone has been over the moon after hearing this piece of news. The actress, who is now six months pregnant, has been shooting for the show continuously and also mentions that she is happy to continue shooting until she feels fine about it.
In fact, she came to know about her pregnancy on the sets of “Kumkum Bhagya” itself, and ever since, her team has been extremely supportive and has also made her feel at home.
Says the actress, “Sandeep and I are really excited and happy to announce our pregnancy. To be honest, we’ve wanted to start our family for a couple of years now, however, we never put a timeline on it. We always thought that whenever it has to happen, it will happen, and I guess we’re both becoming parents at the most perfect time!”
“We are in a very happy space and touch wood, I feel everything is falling in the right space. We are gearing up for the baby to come in and we’ve started reading up about pregnancy, babies and parenting as well. Both of us want to have a daughter, but we will be happy if it is a boy too. I am sure he or she will be the most pampered child for sure.”
Reminiscing when she found out about her pregnancy, Banerjee continues, ““Kumkum Bhagya” has been a blessing in disguise for me. I joined the show just after the first wave of COVID-19 and since then, it’s been a joy working on it. One fine day, I felt that something was not right and hence, I went for a blood test. Around 4 pm, during the shoot, I got the report stating that I was pregnant. I immediately called Sandeep and asked him to come pick me up. He felt that I was not well, but I just didn’t want to break the news over a phone call.”
“When I finally revealed the news to him, he jumped up and started dancing. Since then, I’ve had a lot of support from him, our families as well as the “Kumkum Bhagya” team.”
She goes on, “Initially, due to the fatigue and morning sickness, it did get taxing. In fact, I even approached the makers with an option to release me if it was getting difficult for them. However, they told me that they wanted me on the show and have been considerate and working around my requirements and comfort. I wish everybody would do that. Working women, who wish to go the family way, should be encouraged to do it. For now, what happens in the future needs to be figured out, but there is still time for it, and I will shoot for “Kumkum Bhagya” till the time I can.”
While Banerjee has given us big news, her onscreen character Rhea is set to plot several twists to separate Ranbir and Prachi. But will she be successful?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.