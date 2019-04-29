MUMBAI—Pooja Banerjee, who is well-known for her stints in “Kasauti Zindagi Kay” and “Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai 2,” streaming on ALTBalaji, is now showing her sportsmanship on the pitch of Box Cricket League. The digital platform, which is well known for its engaging content, will stream India's first- ever sports reality show, “BCL.” This can also be seen on the ALTBalaji App, wherein six teams with 150 well-known television faces will compete against each other in what they call as the ‘Baap’ of all Reality Shows.
Banerjee, who is playing for the team Goa Killers, has been lauded for being a talented sportswoman. She also won the Best Player of The Match along with Women of the Match. For the first time, a woman has won a player of the match in Box Cricket League.
Said Pooja, “I was the cynosure of all eyes at “BCL.” There was much pressure on me as it was a very critical moment for our team, but it turned out to be a success. Though I have never played cricket earlier, I enjoyed Box Cricket League. I had a hat-trick for six sixes, and Ekta Kapoor applauded me for my performance.”
Talking about her injury during the match, she said, “Once while making a run I fell flat on my face. I had my lips swollen, and the fellow actors thought I had got a lip job done!”
Box Cricket League streams on ALTBalaji App from Apr. 29.
