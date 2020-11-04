MUMBAI — “Kumkum Bhagya” actress Pooja Banerjee and her husband Sandeep Sejwal plan to continue their yearly tradition on Karwa Chauth this year as well.
Zee TV’s popular fiction show, “Kumkum Bhagya,” has returned with fresh twists, giving the audiences something exciting to look forward to. The show has seen several new entries as well, including that of Banerjee as Rhea Mehra. Since her entry, there has been a lot of drama.
While the ongoing pandemic may have dampened the vibrant festive spirit, Banerjee has been finding a way to keep the festivity within her alive. The actress has been spending some considerable time bonding with the “Kumkum Bhagya” team and very recently also celebrated Navratri and Durga Puja with her co-actors.
With Karwa Chauth being celebrated Nov. 4, Banerjee is retaining her yearly ritual of fasting while shooting on sets throughout the day. In fact, her hubby is also fasting along with her like every year and the duo is eagerly looking forward to celebrating the festival this year with the same gusto and positivity.
As Banerjee puts it, “Every year, I usually shoot on this day. However, I do plan to wrap up early this year, and after doing the puja, my husband and I will break our fast together. To be honest, Sandeep doesn’t prefer for me to keep fasts, but I still do, and so he also joins along. It’s like our little tradition now.”
Talking about her plans for this year, she said, “I have never celebrated Karwa Chauth with my family, it has always been with friends. We all do the puja together and our husbands spend time with each other while my friends and I chit-chat, and then, after the puja, we all eat dinner together. I have known them from the time when I was back in Nagpur and we stayed close even after shifting to Mumbai, so this festival is quite special and we plan to continue our yearly tradition this year as well, but obviously with absolute precautions.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.