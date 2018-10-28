MUMBAI— “Porus,” India’s first global series, has emerged as a national winner for three categories at the Asian Academy Creative Awards. It is nominated for Best Visual or Special FX, Best Theme Song as well as Best Telenovela/Soap for the finals that are to be held in Singapore this December. Already having emerged as a winner in India, the serial will now compete internationally in all these categories.
With a successful reign and soon to be seamlessly woven into “Chandragupta Maurya,” Sony Entertainment Television’s “Porus” is an ambitious historical drama series based on the story of King Porus, who stopped Alexander from conquering India. Currently airing in 14 territories, it is the first show to transcend boundaries and capture eyeballs across the globe.
Tarun Khanna, who is portraying Chanakya, is leaving no stone unturned to do justice to his character and has decided to go bald! Yes, that’s right – where he had an option of using prosthetics, Khanna preferred to shave his head for a more authentic look and to bring the character to life.
The actor, who is playing a Brahmin, believes this could save his time for makeup, and he can give more time to his character. Khanna finds the role to be very challenging, which is why he wants to give his best. He hopes to present the character in a totally different avatar.
Khanna said, “Chanakya is the most challenging role of my career so far. Now that I have this role, I want to excel in it. I wanted to get bald before commencing the shoot, but since I had other commitments, I couldn’t do it. The only time I have gone bald is during my mundan ceremony in my childhood.”
