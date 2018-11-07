MUMBAI—After a hectic spell of engagement, wedding and honeymoon, one of the cutest celebrity couples of the television industry finally got some time to unwind with ‘perfect retail therapy.’
The romantic spark was quite evident as the Prince Narula and Yuvika Choudhary were out on a shopping date at InOrbit Malad, one of the Western suburbs’ leading shopping malls.
Narula is a true charmer when it comes to surprises, be it his innovative way of proposing his love with a heart-shaped ‘Parantha’ at the “Bigg Boss” house or taking his better half on a shopping date. The couple was out on a buying spree and Narula helped his wife pick a saree for the festivities and also select her make-up stuff.
Their pictures are, indeed, enough to give couples some serious shopping goals.
