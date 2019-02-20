MUMBAI—Star Bharat’s “Ek Thi Rani Ek Tha Raavan” actor Manul Chudasma is not only a pretty face but also a very talented actor. She has been working days and nights as of now, and in a recent press media, she revealed that our very own “Desi Girl” Priyanka Chopra has been her inspiration for her decision to be an actor.
Manul always wanted to become an actress. Growing up, she would dress up like Chopra and rehearse dialogues from her movies in front of the mirror. She admires her grit and attitude towards work and success and reckons that she is one of the finest actresses Hindi cinema has seen.
Chudasma added, “I am a big fan of Priyanka ma’am. She has made a huge impact on me. Whenever I look at her, I see a fiercely independent woman, who has paved her road to success as an actor on her own terms. She is truly an inspiration. I am excited about my debut and consider myself lucky to be a part of a path-breaking show. I hope to make a difference to every woman of the Indian society with my character and inspire them. It will be really exciting to watch the journey of Rani.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.