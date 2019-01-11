MUMBAI— “Yeh Un Dino Ki Baat Hai” on Sony Entertainment Television has rekindled emotions of those who had romanced in the ‘90s. Sameer’s and Naina’s innocent romance has been loved, and now the on-screen couple will get engaged. To express her undying love for Naina, Sameer buys a diamond ring for their engagement ceremony. The ring costs a whopping Rs 25,000 back in the 1990s.
It is said that the plot of the show is based on the real-life story of the producers of the show, Shashi and Sumeet Mittal. The couple’s real-life love story plays a pivotal role in the play-out of the show. To give the track a real-life feel, the creative team decided to get similar rings designed like that of their producers’ engagement rings. Shashi and Sumeet were touched by this gesture as it brought back memories of their golden days.
Randeep Rai said, “Sumeet sir and Shashi ma’am were present on the sets when this engagement sequence was being shot. They spoke to us before the shoot and shared the story of their engagement day with us. I feel lucky to be part of this show and to be able to recreate the romantic love story of our producers, as it is actually their story that has won the hearts of our viewers. The love that we are getting from our fans is overwhelming, and I want to thank them all for their support.”
