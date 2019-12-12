MUMBAI — The title track of Jennifer Winget's ongoing TV show "Beyhadh 2" is out. It is sung by Rahul Jain, who had also crooned the title song of Jennifer's previous show "Bepannah.”
"After the huge success of 'Bepannah,’ which too had Jennifer Winget, the team approached to create something which is different and dark,” said Jain.
“It was one of the most challenging jobs as this is not a usual title track. After scrapping almost six songs, this is what I came up with and once everyone heard it all were super excited and happy,” he said.
“The song has pathos in it, that's why the arrangement is minimal with violin, cello, bass and grand piano. Lyrics by Vandana played the most crucial role, they are too deep and goes with the character Maya (played by Jennifer)," Jain said.
"Beyhadh 2" features Jennifer, Shivin Narang and Ashish Chowdhry in the lead roles. The show airs on Sony TV.
