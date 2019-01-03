MUMBAI—Sony SAB’s “Tenali Rama” has got Pandit Ramakrishnan or Tenali Rama (Krishna Bharadwaj) winning the hearts of viewers with his wit and intelligence. The forthcoming track leads to Rama getting arrested after leaving Vijayanagar, as he competes with Birbal (Bhavesh Balchandani) for the post of ‘Ashtadiggaj.’
With Rama and Birbal coming neck-to-neck in the competition for the post, the king declares a robbery case to be the tie-breaker task. Demonstrating his extraordinary intelligence, Rama figures out the real thief in order to save Krishnadevaray (Manav Gohil) of the accusation, but eventually paves the path for Birbal to be the winner. Tathacharya becomes extremely happy with the news of Birbal becoming ‘Ashtadiggaj,’ as Rama decides to leave Vijayanagar and go back to Tenali village.
As a result of his decision, the king forbids Rama’s entry into Vijayanagar. However, on coming to know the truth about Rama deliberately stepping back for him to win, Birbal reveals this to the king. Since the king feels disrespected, he orders Rama to be arrested and brought into the court, for disobeying the rules of the competition. What new twist is in line for Rama?
Krishna Bharadwaj, playing the role of Rama, said, “Rama always wants the betterment of his kingdom and hence, impressed by his intelligence and wit, wants Birbal to be the Ashtadiggaj. It feels amazing to play the role of Rama, with different twists and turns every now and then. The entire cast is a lot of fun to shoot with, and I’m sure our viewers are going to have fun watching the upcoming track as well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.