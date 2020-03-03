MUMBAI — Krishna Bharadwaj plays the double roles of Rama and Bhaskar in Sony SAB’s “Tenali Rama.”
“Earlier, Rama and Bhaskar were never in the same frame. But now that Rama is back for real, we have only been shooting scenes with Rama and Bhaskar back-to-back. So, first I do all scenes for Rama and then I go back to change into Bhaskar’s look, which takes around 30 to 45 minutes. After that, I do Bhaskar’s character,” says Bharadwaj.
He adds, “Since we have two sets, I am often supposed to shoot on different sets the same day. This makes it really hectic and there’s no time to rest. However, it does feel good to be working hard for something that the audience truly appreciates.”
Bharadwaj is happy to return as Rama, as he feels that Rama has “that spark. Even as an actor, when I play Rama, something really special comes out of my performance automatically. When I was shooting the promo for Rama, I felt that spark and everyone praised that performance. Rama’s aura in itself is very strong and divine, which I eventually feel within me every time I do scenes for Rama’s character.”
Bharadwaj will play Bhaskar’s character way differently than what he was doing before. As he says, “Earlier, I was playing two characters simultaneously, but now I will be able to differentiate between the two. But since Bhaskar was disguised as Rama, certain traits of his would be seen in Rama’s character as well.”
Bharadwaj reveals, “A lot more of a father-son relationship will be shown between Rama and Bhaskar. We are also bringing back the entire flavor with lots of fun and interesting question-solving. Moreover, we are getting back Amma (Nimisha Vakharia) and this will bring back the fun on screen.”
The actor sums up, “I have had a lot of transitions in this show itself. It has been really overwhelming as I got to depict different shades of a character. Along with various changes on screen, I personally have had a great experience because I had to bring in a lot of changes in myself. For example, for the role of Rama, I was supposed to be bald, but when Bhaskar’s character was brought in, I was supposed to grow hair. Later, when Bhaskar had to disguise himself as Rama, I again had to shave my head. So, it has been quite a journey. Honestly, I also miss the old cast because I spent the maximum time with them.”
